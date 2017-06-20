Taiwan May export orders rise for 10th straight month

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s export orders increased year-on-year for the 10th consecutive month in May, reporting a 9.1 percent growth, according to report released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Tuesday.

The nation’s overall export orders continued to show strong growth this month, receiving a total of US$36.81 billion and up 9.1 percent from the same month in the previous year, following a 7.4 percent rise in April and 12.3 percent in March, the data revealed.

The report said the growth was bolstered by solid global demand for the nation’s components for the upcoming iPhone 8 and other tech gadgets, while orders for traditional goods also remain solid, achieving a strong double-digit growth and benefiting from global economic recovery.

Export orders for base metals, plastics/rubber, and machinery reported steady increase, showing a growth of 14.2 percent, 20.3 percent, and 12.4 percent, respectively.

The ministry said the growth will likely continue in the months ahead as demands for information/communications products and electronic components are expected to remain strong.