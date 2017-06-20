Maple Valley Park in Taiwan’s Taichung shut down due to flooding

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taichung City’s landmark Maple Valley Park (秋紅谷) has been shut down due to flooding in the area, according to Taichung’s Construction Bureau.

Taiwan was heavily battered with the second wave of plum rains last week, with landslides and damaged roads reported in various parts of the island, including Changhua County, Kaohsiung City, and Taoyuan City.

Heavy flooding was also reported in Yunlin, Nantou, and Changhua, while Taichung, Nantou, Chiayi, Kaohsiung and Pingtung had suffered the most from the torrential rain.

Taichung’s Construction Bureau announced Tuesday that Maple Valley Park, one of the city’s most famous landmark and a popular choice amongst travelers in Taichung, is closed temporarily due to extensive flooding within the park, and will reopen after the flood waters receded.

Maple Valley is a small park located in Taichung’s Xitun District, one of the busiest areas in the city.

Opened in 2012, the park was built on the excavation site of the former project of Taichung’s World Trade Center, extending for 3 hectares and cuts to a depth of 4 meters in the deepest part.

(Taichung's Maple Valley Park. pc/flickr user: Forgemind ArchiMedia)

The park includes a lake, an observatory bridge, and a cafeteria, surrounded by green trees and plants. It also functions as a drainage site for the area.

The bureau said today that the park will remain closed until the situation can be assessed to determine the safety of entry.