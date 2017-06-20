Germany's Merkel vows not to give up on US free trade deal

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel is telling German business leaders that she won't give up on a free trade deal between Europe and the U.S., and will seek broad agreement on trade at next month's Group of 20 summit.

Prospects for the planned EU-U.S. deal look poor, particularly after President Donald Trump quit a Pacific nations' trade agreement.

But Merkel told an annual German industry congress Tuesday: "I will continue to push for us to move forward here, for us not to put the project on ice."

Merkel will host the G-20 summit July 7-8. She underlined the advantages of free markets and trade and said she will seek a "broad agreement."

She added: "In view of the new American administration that isn't easy, but we must make the effort."