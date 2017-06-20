The Latest: Iran claims its missiles hit IS targets in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — The Latest on the developments in Syria (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard says all six ballistic missiles it launched at Islamic State militants in Syria earlier this week hit their targets.

Guard spokesman Gen. Ramazan Sharif told The Associated Press on Tuesday the force's "local sources and drone films say that all the six missiles the Guard launched hit their targets."

The remarks came amid questions whether the strike — Iran's first in the Syrian war — had been effective.

It was not known what exactly was hit and Iran has provided no details. Israeli security officials said Monday they were studying the missile strike to see what they could learn about its accuracy and capabilities.

Sharif says the missile launch reflects Iran's "military power" though Iran has no intention of starting another war.

He says: "We are not the initiator of any conflict and war but we do not tolerate creation of insecurity in our country."

The Guard has described the missile strike as revenge for attacks on Tehran earlier this month that killed at least 18 people and wounded more than 50, the first such IS assault in the country.

___

10:50 a.m.

Australia has suspended its airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria as a precaution after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane earlier this week.

In Canberra, a Defense Department statement said on Tuesday that "Australian Defense Force protection is regularly reviewed in response to a range of potential threats."

Australia has six fighter jets based in the United Arab Emirates that strike targets in Syria and Iraq.

The development comes as tensions rise in Syria with Russia and Iran sending U.S. warnings.

Russia threatened aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition in Syrian-controlled airspace and suspended a hotline intended to avoid collisions in retaliation for the U.S. military shooting down a Syrian warplane on Sunday. Also, Iran fired several ballistic missiles Sunday night at IS positions in eastern Syria.