Uganda, UN seek $8 billion for South Sudanese refugees

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Uganda's government and the United Nations are appealing for $8 billion in funding to deal with the crisis of refugees from South Sudan.

In a statement on World Refugee Day, the U.N. children's fund said the money is needed for emergency aid as well as "resilience interventions" targeting both refugees and host communities over the next four years.

Most of the refugees are women and children, the reason UNICEF is calling the refugee influx "a children's crisis."

This week Uganda will host a U.N.-backed summit aimed at raising awareness of the refugee crisis. More than 1.8 million people have crossed into neighboring countries since the start of South Sudan's conflict in December 2013.

More than 900,000 of them are sheltering in Uganda, on plots of land often donated by Ugandans.