Taiwanese man disappears in Vietnam before China trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man disappeared in Vietnam, apparently shortly after he announced he planned to travel to the nearby Chinese province of Guangxi, reports said Tuesday.

The case reminded some commentators of the disappearance of Lee Ming-che (李明哲), the former Democratic Progressive Party and human rights activist who went missing after he crossed from Macau into China last March 19. Beijing later admitted it had detained him on suspicion of so-called subversive activities.

In the case of a man named Chiu (邱), no such political link was immediately known, reports said.

The Taiwanese citizen arrived in the Vietnamese capital of Hanoi on June 10 and had been scheduled to return home on June 12, but lost contact with his relatives. He was believed to have wanted to travel to Nanning (南寧) in the Chinese province of Guangxi before heading home, reports said.

Chiu checked out of his hotel in Hanoi at 10 a.m. on June 11 and headed for the Chinese border. On June 12 at 11 a.m. he still made a phone call home, but afterward, there was no more news from him, reports said.

The Taiwanese representative office in the Vietnamese capital had requested assistance from the local authorities in finding the man, but by the end of June 19, no news had been received of his whereabouts.