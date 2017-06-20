  1. Home
Giant red-faced ducks to appear in Hualien along with water shows and live dramas this summer

By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/20 16:12

Giant cute red-faced rubber ducks along with musical water shows and water curtain dramas will once again appear on the Liyu Lake in Hualien this summ(By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Giant cute red-faced rubber ducks along with musical water shows and water curtain dramas will once again appear on the Liyu Lake (鯉魚潭) in the eastern Taiwanese county of Hualien this summer, Hualien County Government announced on Tuesday.

The event will start on July 1 and run through August 13, the local government said.   

Peng Wei-tsu (彭偉族), acting director of the Hualien Tourism Department, said the red-faced ducks and related activities set on the beautiful lake in the mountains drew a large number of visitors every year.    

The nighttime water curtain dramas were introduced last year, and this year the dramas will continue with last year’s theme of “respecting the Heaven”that depicts the aborigines’ life, inheritance of tribal culture and the scene of a harvest festival, according to Peng.   

Local aboriginal dancers will dance against the backdrop of the lake water and the surrounding mountains for the drama performance to unleash scintillating charm, he added.

Besides the ducks and the live dramas, fountain shows in the daytime and light and water shows synchronized with music in the nighttime will add to the appeal of the event, Peng said.  
Liyu Lake
red-faced rubber duck
Hualien

