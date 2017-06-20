Southwest celebrates first day of summer with heat wave

Salvation Army volunteer Jackie Rifkin tries to keep cool at she works at a special Salvation Army hydration station to help people try
A worker wears a large hat, wet with water, to shield from the sun while cleaning the seats at Dodger Stadium, Monday, June 19, 2017, i
The late afternoon temperature hits 115-degrees in downtown Phoenix, Monday, June 19, 2017. Airlines canceled flights in Phoenix and d
An American Eagle jet is seen through heat ripples as it lands at Sky Harbor International Airport, Monday, June 19, 2017 ,in Phoenix.
Lori Mantz sprays water to cool down her horse Chavi, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Las Vegas. The Southwestern U.S. is about to feel the w
Salvation Army volunteers Evangeline Ford, left, and Jackie Rifkin, right, restock a cooler with bottles of water at a hydration statio
Salvation Army volunteer Evangeline Ford, left, helps Dianne Barker, right, load up her bag with water as people try to keep hydrated a
Steve Smith wipes sweat from his face as temperatures climb to near-record highs in Phoenix on Monday, June 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Ross D.
Steve Smith takes a drink of water as he tries to keep hydrated and stay cool as temperatures climb to near-record highs, Monday, June
A woman walks along a row of misters Monday, June 19, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on Tu
Jai, a Sumatran Tiger, sits in a pool to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. The forecast calls for a
A man stands under a misting machine, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Tempe, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on Monday and 120 on T
An owl is hosed off to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. The forecast calls for a high of 118 on M
Loulou, a white rhinoceros, buries here horn in the mud to keep cool at the Phoenix Zoo, Monday, June 19, 2017, in Phoenix, Ariz. The f
PHOENIX (AP) — The first day of summer is forecast to bring some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. has seen in years.
The forecast calls for 119 degrees in Phoenix, where some flights have been cancelled because certain planes can't take off in extreme heat.
Arizona is seeing the most stifling temperatures, but the wrath of the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California as well.
Las Vegas was forecast to hit 117 (47 Celsius) on Tuesday and excessive heat warnings cover almost all of California.
Phoenix hit 118 degrees on Monday.