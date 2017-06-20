Police: Brutal slaying near mosque stemmed from road rage

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her Virginia mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends.

Police say 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen died of blunt force trauma to the upper body after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres attacked her with a baseball bat in a Washington suburb.

Police have described it as a road rage incident and say there's no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.

The girl's father says he doesn't understand how this could have happened and that his daughter was a friend to everyone.

Martinez Torres was arraigned Monday and denied bail pending a July 19 court appearance. A judge appointed him a public defender, whose office declined comment.