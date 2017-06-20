  1. Home
  2. World

Police: Brutal slaying near mosque stemmed from road rage

By MATTHEW BARAKAT , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/20 15:31

This photo provided by the Fairfax County Police Department shows Darwin Martinez Torres, of Sterling, Va. Martinez Torres was held on

A pond where the body of a teenage Muslim girl was found is shown on Monday, June 19, 2017, in Sterling, Va. A 22-year-old Virginia ma

This undated image provided by the Hassanen family shows Nabra Hassanen in Fairfax, Va. Police in Fairfax, Va., said Monday, June 19, 2

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with murder in the death of a Muslim teen who was attacked near her Virginia mosque became enraged after getting in a fight with one of the girl's friends.

Police say 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen died of blunt force trauma to the upper body after 22-year-old Darwin Martinez Torres attacked her with a baseball bat in a Washington suburb.

Police have described it as a road rage incident and say there's no evidence to suggest it was a hate crime.

The girl's father says he doesn't understand how this could have happened and that his daughter was a friend to everyone.

Martinez Torres was arraigned Monday and denied bail pending a July 19 court appearance. A judge appointed him a public defender, whose office declined comment.