TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An overlook of Taipei 101 with mountains shrouded by clouds.

As the plum rain front moves away to the north, the rain is finally starting to ease up in Taipei City. Drier weather and higher temperatures are expected in Taiwan, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

However, showers or thundershowers might occur in some mountainous areas due to southwesterly winds. Sunny skies are expected to finally arrive on Thursday.