BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

TOP STORIES:

NKOREA-US-DETAINEE — While North Korea's missile and nuclear tests and propaganda may be dismissed by outsiders as insane, there is a logic to them. It's far more difficult to make sense of Pyongyang's imprisonment of American Otto Warmbier as he lay in a coma, with Washington and his family left unaware of his condition. By Foster Klug. Upcoming: 1,000 words by 930 GMT, photos. With: NKOREA-US DETAINEES-TREATMENT: How Americans jailed by North Korea have been treated over the years. 500 words by 930 GMT, photos.

CHINA-NORTH KOREA TOUR COMPANY — The travel agency that organized Otto Warmbier's trip to North Korea says it will no longer take U.S. citizens there because the American student's death shows the risk is too high. Sent 230 words.

INDIA-PREGNANCY ADVICE — India's government is advising pregnant women to avoid all meat, eggs and lusty thoughts — recommendations doctors denounce as preposterous, and even dangerous, considering India's already-poor record with maternal health. By Nirmala George. Sent 600 words, photo.

AFGHANISTAN-DE-MINING CRISIS — Afghans who scratch out a living by removing some of the country's countless land mines have long had to contend with deadly dangers but now face the risk of being laid off. By Rahim Faiez. SENT: 500 words, photos, video

AFGHANISTAN — An Afghan official says eight Afghan security guards have been killed by gunmen who opened fire on them in northern Parwan province. Sent 130 words.

JAPAN-US NAVY COLLISION-Q&A — What we know, and what we don't, about Saturday's deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship off the coast of Japan. 700 words by 10 GMT photos.

HONG KONG-MICRO APARTMENTS — Hong Kong's property developers are scaling down, way down, offering apartments the size of a parking space but still with supersize prices, underscoring worries over the overheated real estate market and widening inequality. By Kelvin Chan. Sent 860 words, photos.

AUSTRALIA-CITIZENSHIP — The government's plans to raise the standards for attaining Australian citizenship were condemned by the opposition party as a fundamental change that would create a large underclass of residents who do not fully belong. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 280 words.

NEW ZEALAND-SECRET TAPES — New Zealand Prime Minister Bill English is facing awkward questions about how he handled a lawmaker who is accused of making secret recordings. By Nick Perry. Sent 370 words.

FINANCIAL:

TAKATA-LEGAL CLAIMS — A bankruptcy filing by Japanese air bag maker Takata will leave little money for people who sued the company over deaths and injuries caused by its dangerous exploding air bag inflators, legal experts say. By Tom Krisher. Sent 860 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares were slightly lower, erasing initial gains, but Tokyo's benchmark rose, cheered by gains on Wall Street led by technology shares. By Yuri Kageyama. Sent 300 words, photos.

___

HOW TO REACH US:

The editor in charge at the AP Asia-Pacific Desk will be David Thurber. Questions and story requests are welcome. The news desk can be reached at (66) 2632-6911 or by email at asia@ap.org. The Asia Photo Desk can be reached at (81-3) 6215-8941. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://www.apexchange.com. For access to AP Exchange and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call (1) 877-836-9477.