Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model contest coming to Tainan July 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model 2017 contest will be held on July 2 in Tainan to select the most talented male and female models among the Filipino migrant community in Taiwan, with the top winners eligible for cash prizes.

The judges of the inaugural Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model competition will select 6 winners from a field of 20 male and 20 female contestants. There will be a grand winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up in both the male and female categories. The models wear the creations of international fashion designers during the competition. The term "Pinoy" is an informal word used to describe a person from the Philippines or of Filipino heritage.



Two popular contestants on the Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model Facebook page.

The grand prize winner will come away with NT$10,000 (US$330), NWorld skincare products, and a gift card worth 20,000 Philippine pesos (US$400). The winners may also have opportunities to model for sponsors and endorse products during their one-year reign at top Pinoy model.

The first runner-up will receive a cash prize of NT$9,000 and NWorld products, while the second runner-up will receive NT$6,000 in cash and NWorld products, and the next five finishers will receive a consolation prize of NT$1,000.

Tickets are NT$50 and the proceeds of the event will go towards the LITRO Foundation, which aids Filipino babies that are in a need of a liver transplant.

The competition will be held from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hotel Tainan on 1 Cheng Gong Road in the West Central District of Tainan.

For more information, visit the Pinoy in Taiwan Next Top Model 2017 Facebook page.