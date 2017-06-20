  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

By  Associated Press
2017/06/20 13:54
BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0547 Monday's Major League Baseball Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 000 443 001—12 17 0
Baltimore 000 000 000— 0 3 2

Kluber and Gomes; Bundy, Nuno (5), Ynoa (6), Bleier (9) and Castillo, Joseph. W_Kluber 6-2. L_Bundy 7-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis, Santana.

___

Boston 000 200 000—2 10 0
Kansas City 002 000 20x—4 10 0

Velazquez, Abad (6), Boyer (6), Scott (7), Maddox (8) and Vazquez, Leon; Hammel, Minor (8), Herrera (9) and Butera, S.Perez. W_Hammel 4-6. L_Boyer 0-1. Sv_Herrera (16). HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr.. Kansas City, Hosmer.

___

Toronto 010 400 002—7 10 0
Texas 100 500 000—6 7 0

Estrada, Leone (4), Loup (5), Grilli (7), Beliveau (8), Osuna (9) and Martin; Bibens-Dirkx, Scheppers (6), Alvarez (7), Leclerc (8), Bush (9) and Lucroy. W_Beliveau 1-0. L_Bush 2-2. Sv_Osuna (18). HRs_Toronto, Smoak, Bautista. Texas, Mazara.

___

Houston 000 020 011—4 9 0
Oakland 000 001 000—1 4 0

Peacock, Harris (6), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Gattis; Gossett, Hendriks (7), Axford (8), J.Smith (9) and Phegley, Vogt. W_Peacock 4-1. L_Gossett 0-2. Sv_Giles (17). HRs_Houston, Fisher, Springer, Marisnick.

___

Detroit 001 010 000—2 5 0
Seattle 000 022 02x—6 10 1

Sanchez, Wilson (6), Stumpf (7), Rodriguez (8) and Avila; Gaviglio, Cishek (6), Pazos (6), Vincent (7), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Pazos 2-1. L_Wilson 1-4. HRs_Seattle, Heredia, Zunino 2.

___

INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 012 031—7 9 1
Tampa Bay 000 001 200—3 7 0

Feldman, Lorenzen (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Odorizzi, Alvarado (8), Farquhar (8) and Norris. W_Lorenzen 4-2. L_Alvarado 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Gennett. Tampa Bay, Souza Jr., Robertson.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco 000 000 000—0 4 0
Atlanta 001 100 07x—9 11 0

Cueto, Osich (8), Law (8), Morris (8) and Posey; Dickey, Vizcaino (8), L.Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_Dickey 5-5. L_Cueto 5-7. HRs_Atlanta, Adams, Santana.

___

Washington 213 010 000—7 13 1
Miami 006 000 101—8 13 1

Roark, Grace (3), O.Perez (6), Ja.Turner (7), Romero (8) and Wieters; Nicolino, Worley (4), Garcia (6), McGowan (7), Barraclough (8), Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Ramos 2-3. L_Romero 2-3. HRs_Washington, Rendon, Harper. Miami, Bour, Stanton.

___

Pittsburgh 002 002 400—8 11 0
Milwaukee 010 000 000—1 5 2

Cole, Marinez (8) and Cervelli; Garza, Peralta (6), Espino (7) and Pina. W_Cole 5-6. L_Garza 3-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen. Milwaukee, Shaw.

___

San Diego 101 000 000—2 7 1
Chicago 001 000 20x—3 7 1

Richard, Yates (7), Hand (7), Maton (8) and Hedges, Torrens; Lester, Rondon (7), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras. W_Rondon 2-1. L_Yates 1-1. Sv_W.Davis (14). HRs_San Diego, Pirela, Solarte. Chicago, Contreras.

___

New York 001 120 200— 6 8 0
Los Angeles 430 001 20x—10 17 0

Wheeler, Montero (3), Edgin (6), Salas (7), Ramirez (8) and T.d'Arnaud; Kershaw, Dayton (7), Hatcher (8) and Grandal. W_Kershaw 10-2. L_Wheeler 3-5. HRs_New York, Bruce, Reyes 2, Cecchini. Los Angeles, Turner, Taylor, Bellinger 2.