BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Cleveland
|000
|443
|001—12
|17
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000—
|0
|3
|2
Kluber and Gomes; Bundy, Nuno (5), Ynoa (6), Bleier (9) and Castillo, Joseph. W_Kluber 6-2. L_Bundy 7-6. HRs_Cleveland, Kipnis, Santana.
___
|Boston
|000
|200
|000—2
|10
|0
|Kansas City
|002
|000
|20x—4
|10
|0
Velazquez, Abad (6), Boyer (6), Scott (7), Maddox (8) and Vazquez, Leon; Hammel, Minor (8), Herrera (9) and Butera, S.Perez. W_Hammel 4-6. L_Boyer 0-1. Sv_Herrera (16). HRs_Boston, Bradley Jr.. Kansas City, Hosmer.
___
|Toronto
|010
|400
|002—7
|10
|0
|Texas
|100
|500
|000—6
|7
|0
Estrada, Leone (4), Loup (5), Grilli (7), Beliveau (8), Osuna (9) and Martin; Bibens-Dirkx, Scheppers (6), Alvarez (7), Leclerc (8), Bush (9) and Lucroy. W_Beliveau 1-0. L_Bush 2-2. Sv_Osuna (18). HRs_Toronto, Smoak, Bautista. Texas, Mazara.
___
|Houston
|000
|020
|011—4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|001
|000—1
|4
|0
Peacock, Harris (6), Devenski (8), Giles (9) and Gattis; Gossett, Hendriks (7), Axford (8), J.Smith (9) and Phegley, Vogt. W_Peacock 4-1. L_Gossett 0-2. Sv_Giles (17). HRs_Houston, Fisher, Springer, Marisnick.
___
|Detroit
|001
|010
|000—2
|5
|0
|Seattle
|000
|022
|02x—6
|10
|1
Sanchez, Wilson (6), Stumpf (7), Rodriguez (8) and Avila; Gaviglio, Cishek (6), Pazos (6), Vincent (7), Diaz (9) and Zunino. W_Pazos 2-1. L_Wilson 1-4. HRs_Seattle, Heredia, Zunino 2.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|012
|031—7
|9
|1
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|200—3
|7
|0
Feldman, Lorenzen (7), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Odorizzi, Alvarado (8), Farquhar (8) and Norris. W_Lorenzen 4-2. L_Alvarado 0-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Gennett. Tampa Bay, Souza Jr., Robertson.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|07x—9
|11
|0
Cueto, Osich (8), Law (8), Morris (8) and Posey; Dickey, Vizcaino (8), L.Jackson (9) and Flowers. W_Dickey 5-5. L_Cueto 5-7. HRs_Atlanta, Adams, Santana.
___
|Washington
|213
|010
|000—7
|13
|1
|Miami
|006
|000
|101—8
|13
|1
Roark, Grace (3), O.Perez (6), Ja.Turner (7), Romero (8) and Wieters; Nicolino, Worley (4), Garcia (6), McGowan (7), Barraclough (8), Ramos (9) and Realmuto. W_Ramos 2-3. L_Romero 2-3. HRs_Washington, Rendon, Harper. Miami, Bour, Stanton.
___
|Pittsburgh
|002
|002
|400—8
|11
|0
|Milwaukee
|010
|000
|000—1
|5
|2
Cole, Marinez (8) and Cervelli; Garza, Peralta (6), Espino (7) and Pina. W_Cole 5-6. L_Garza 3-3. HRs_Pittsburgh, McCutchen. Milwaukee, Shaw.
___
|San Diego
|101
|000
|000—2
|7
|1
|Chicago
|001
|000
|20x—3
|7
|1
Richard, Yates (7), Hand (7), Maton (8) and Hedges, Torrens; Lester, Rondon (7), Uehara (8), W.Davis (9) and Contreras. W_Rondon 2-1. L_Yates 1-1. Sv_W.Davis (14). HRs_San Diego, Pirela, Solarte. Chicago, Contreras.
___
|New York
|001
|120
|200—
|6
|8
|0
|Los Angeles
|430
|001
|20x—10
|17
|0
Wheeler, Montero (3), Edgin (6), Salas (7), Ramirez (8) and T.d'Arnaud; Kershaw, Dayton (7), Hatcher (8) and Grandal. W_Kershaw 10-2. L_Wheeler 3-5. HRs_New York, Bruce, Reyes 2, Cecchini. Los Angeles, Turner, Taylor, Bellinger 2.