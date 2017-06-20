BC-BBA--AL Standings

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|38
|29
|.567
|—
|Boston
|39
|31
|.557
|½
|Tampa Bay
|37
|36
|.507
|4
|Toronto
|34
|35
|.493
|5
|Baltimore
|34
|35
|.493
|5
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|37
|31
|.544
|—
|Minnesota
|34
|33
|.507
|2½
|Kansas City
|34
|35
|.493
|3½
|Detroit
|32
|37
|.464
|5½
|Chicago
|31
|37
|.456
|6
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|47
|24
|.662
|—
|Los Angeles
|36
|37
|.493
|12
|Texas
|34
|35
|.493
|12
|Seattle
|35
|37
|.486
|12½
|Oakland
|31
|39
|.443
|15½
___
|Monday's Games
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 0
Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 7, Texas 6
Kansas City 4, Boston 2
Houston 4, Oakland 1
Seattle 6, Detroit 2
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5)
L.A. Angels (Bridwell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3)
Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5)
Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Texas (Martinez 1-3)
Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-6) at Minnesota (Santana 8-4)
Boston (Sale 8-3) at Kansas City (Strahm 2-3)
Houston (Martes 1-0) at Oakland (Gray 2-2)
Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3)