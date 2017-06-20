  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/06/20 13:41
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0197 American League

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 38 29 .567
Boston 39 31 .557 ½
Tampa Bay 37 36 .507 4
Toronto 34 35 .493 5
Baltimore 34 35 .493 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 37 31 .544
Minnesota 34 33 .507
Kansas City 34 35 .493
Detroit 32 37 .464
Chicago 31 37 .456 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 47 24 .662
Los Angeles 36 37 .493 12
Texas 34 35 .493 12
Seattle 35 37 .486 12½
Oakland 31 39 .443 15½

___

Monday's Games

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 0

Cincinnati 7, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 7, Texas 6

Kansas City 4, Boston 2

Houston 4, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Detroit 2

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5)

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3)

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5)

Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Texas (Martinez 1-3)

Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-6) at Minnesota (Santana 8-4)

Boston (Sale 8-3) at Kansas City (Strahm 2-3)

Houston (Martes 1-0) at Oakland (Gray 2-2)

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3)