Afghan official: Gunmen killed 8 Afghan guards of a US base

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says that eight Afghan security guards have been killed by gunmen who opened fire on them in northern Parwan province.

The spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan said Tuesday that two other guards were wounded in the attack that happened late Monday in Bagram district. Wahida Shahkar said the guards were attacked on their way to work at Bagram airfield, the main U.S. military base in Afghanistan.

No one immediately claimed responsibility. The Taliban have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces, and Islamic State group affiliates have been trying to expand their presence by attacking in different parts of the country.

Shahkar said the shooting is being investigated further.