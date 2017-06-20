Warmer, drier weather in store for next few days

TAIPEI — Taiwan can expect to see drier weather with higher temperatures after days of rain around the country, the Central Weather Bureau said Tuesday.

While there is still a chance of thunderstorms and showers islandwide because of southwesterly winds, more stable weather is expected as the plum rain front that has been affecting Taiwan gradually moves north of the island, forecasters said.

Daytime high temperatures could hit 32-34 degrees Celsius in most parts of Taiwan on Tuesday, with Foehn winds -- a type of dry, warm wind that occurs on the downwind side of a mountain range -- likely in southeastern Taiwan, the bureau said.

According to Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), a meteorologist and adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, Taiwan could see mostly cloudy to sunny weather with afternoon thunderstorms between Thursday and next Tuesday.