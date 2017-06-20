Meet National Police Agency’s cutest new recruits

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The latest recruits of Taiwan’s police force have become internet celebrities instantly after their photos were shared online.

Taiwan’s National Police Agency (NPA) shared the images of the newest members of their K-9 squad on Facebook, and the users on social media were immediately taken with the puppies.

The six puppies named Lucky Star, Schumann, Feida, Brother, AJ and Full Moon are just over a month old, and they will be trained to join the NPA's K-9 Anti Bomb and Drug unit based in Taipei.

The puppies' mother Yellow is one of 22 adult dogs in the K-9 unit.

“We hope that in the future the puppies can be like their mother Yellow, that they can pass through training successfully and enter the police force,” the NPA wrote on its Facebook page.