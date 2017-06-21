Free English lessons for senior citizens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Free English classes are being offered to senior citizens over 55 years of age at the Model Learning Center for Active Senior Citizens of Taipei City (台北市樂齡學習示範中心 ) located at the 11th Floor of the Taipei Public Library – Main Library (台北市立圖書館總館).

The Model Learning Center for Active Senior Citizens of Taipei City is a project of the Taipei Public Library and its main objective is to build up the habit of life-long learning, post-retirement learning motives, and to maintain healthy bodies and minds of senior citizens. The project is in line with the Ministry of Education's vision of having the elderly pursue a healthy, independent, and happy learning life.

Considering the fast aging population of Taiwan, it is a worthwhile project to keep its senior citizens active and learning. As of February 2017, the aging index of Taiwan was already 100.18, an increase of 6.68 from the same period of last year. An aging index above 100 means that a country has more elderly than young people, according to the Taiwan Ministry of the Interior.

The Model Learning Center offers free Chinese calligraphy, Chinese painting, board games, Tai Chi Chuan (太極拳), and English learning classes. All of these classes are on the basis of voluntary self-help for the students and volunteerism on the part of the teachers.

For the English lessons, there are two on-going classes every week. The first one, concentrating on reading and grammar, is from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday while the other one, more focused on conversational English, is from 4 to 5 p.m., also on Tuesdays.

There are about 25 to 30 students per class and their age ranges from 55 to 80 years old. As is the situation in much of Taiwan, all of them have the basic English language knowledge from their school days and it is the lack of the everyday opportunity of using the English language that is the problem.

Many of the students formed the habit of going to the English class to socialize, to take the opportunity of being out of the house, as well as to practice their English.