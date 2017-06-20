Taiwan Headline News

TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cancer death clock 11 seconds faster.

@China Times: Taipei-Shanghai forum to be held July 2; Ko to attend based on equality, dignity.

@Liberty Times: Chronic patients may be able to consult doctors via video conferencing as early as next year.

@Apple Daily: Pitcher Tsao Chin-hui retires 'with no regrets.'

@Economic Daily News: Led by Hon Hai, TWSE index above 10,000-point mark for 19th consecutive day.

@Commercial Times: TWSE index above 10,000-point mark for 19th consecutive day, 3rd longest streak in history.