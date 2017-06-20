TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Cancer death clock 11 seconds faster.
@China Times: Taipei-Shanghai forum to be held July 2; Ko to attend based on equality, dignity.
@Liberty Times: Chronic patients may be able to consult doctors via video conferencing as early as next year.
@Apple Daily: Pitcher Tsao Chin-hui retires 'with no regrets.'
@Economic Daily News: Led by Hon Hai, TWSE index above 10,000-point mark for 19th consecutive day.
@Commercial Times: TWSE index above 10,000-point mark for 19th consecutive day, 3rd longest streak in history.
Taiwan Headline News
Top headlines across Taiwan on June 20, 2017
TAIPEI — The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Tuesday are as follows: