WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

SOC--CONFED CUP-AUSTRALIA-GERMANY

SOCHI, Russia — The learning curve facing an inexperienced and experimental Germany becomes clearer to coach Joachim Loew after they are given a fright by Australia at the Confederations Cup. By Rob Harris. SENT: 680 words, photos.

TEN--QUEEN'S

LONDON — Nick Kyrgios downplays concerns he could miss Wimbledon after retiring with an injury one set into his opening match at the Queen's grass-court tournament. SENT: 560 words, photos.

— TEN--Gerry Weber Open — Monfils upset, no problems for Thiem. SENT: 200 words, photos.

— TEN--Aegon Classic — Svitolina's Wimbledon build-up begins with revenge. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CAR--F1-2018 CALENDAR

GENEVA — Grand prix in France and Germany have been confirmed on the 21-race Formula One calendar for 2018. The French GP returns after a 10-year absence, and the German GP after one. SENT: 500 words, photo.

RGU--BRITISH LIONS-CHIEFS

HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Lions try to end their run of losing midweek matches to Super Rugby teams when they take on the Chiefs. Kickoff is at 0735 GMT.

GLF--ON GOLF-KOEPKA'S ODYSSEY

ERIN, Wis. — His passport is stamped from just about everywhere. Brooks Koepka played in India and South Africa, Kenya and Kazakhstan. He was ready to come home. And that makes his U.S. Open victory even more special. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 870 words, photos.

CRI--PAKISTAN-CELEBRATIONS

ISLAMABAD — Hundreds of fans stay up late to welcome home members of new Champions Trophy winner Pakistan in Lahore at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Banners reading "Champion of champions. Team Pakistan! welcome back after such a tremendous victory" are erected at Allama Iqbal International Airport, along with a picture of the team carrying the trophy. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 220 words, photos. Will be updated.

— SOC--Real Madrid-Ronaldo — Perez mum on rumors Ronaldo wants to leave Madrid. SENT: 310 words, photo.

— BBO--International Spending — MLB international spending soars above $200M. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 830 words, photo.

