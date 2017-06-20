Jared Kushner speaks. And Washington takes notice.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jared Kushner spoke publicly on Monday. And that alone counted as news.

In a White House full of loud voices, the powerful senior adviser and son-in-law to President Donald Trump tends to keep his mouth shut. He prefers to work behind the scenes.

So Washington took notice when Kushner presided over Monday's White House meeting of technology executives and actually took the microphone in front of TV cameras.

The slim, stylish former real estate executive addressed the crowd in a soft but confident tenor, revealing the New York influences around his vowels. He pledged that "by modernizing these systems we will meaningfully improve the lives of tens of millions of Americans."