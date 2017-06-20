Apple, PerkinElmer rise; EQT, Seattle Genetics fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:

PerkinElmer Inc., up $4.16 to $67.73

The company, which sells testing equipment and scientific instruments, agreed to buy Euroimmun Medical Laboratory Diagnostics of Germany.

EQT Corp., down $5.26 to $53.51

The energy company agreed to buy Rice Energy for $6.7 billion in cash and stock.

Novodaq Technologies Inc., up $5.70 to $11.70

The maker of surgical technology is being acquired by Stryker Corp.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., up 81 cents to $13.47

The company said hedge-fund manager John Paulson, its largest shareholder, will join the company's board.

U.S. Steel Corp., up 64 cents to $20.80

The Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump may announce plans to curb steel imports.

Apple Inc., up $4.07 to $146.34

Technology companies posted some of the biggest gains in the market.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., down 67 cents to $33.24

The Wall Street Journal reported that the organic food company, which hasn't released financial results for more than a year, risks being delisted from the Nasdaq.

Seattle Genetics Inc., down $2.64 to $61.88

The biotechnology company discontinued a clinical trial of vadastuximab talirine in older acute myeloid leukemia patients.