Jurors in Ohio police shooting case will resume Tuesday

By  Associated Press
2017/06/20 04:46

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Latest on the murder retrial of a former Ohio police officer (all times local):

4:40 p.m.

Jurors have deliberated for about three hours without reaching a verdict in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist after pulling him over for a missing front license plate.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (giz) sequestered them for the evening Monday and told them to resume Tuesday morning.

Jurors in Ray Tensing's first trial in November hung after some 25 hours of deliberations on the murder and voluntary manslaughter charges.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop. Prosecutors said Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

12:48 p.m.

An Ohio jury is beginning deliberations in the murder retrial of a white University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist after pulling him over for a missing front license plate.

Attorney Stewart Mathews said in closing arguments Monday that Ray Tensing feared for his life when Sam DuBose tried to drive away from the 2015 traffic stop and that it is "20/20 hindsight" to question his actions.

Prosecutor Stacey DeGraffenreid says Tensing had no reason to use deadly force.

Tensing's first jury deadlocked in November on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter.

Tensing again took the stand in his own defense, tearing up Friday as he insisted he wanted to "stop the threat" of being killed.