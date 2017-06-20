Veto of bills to open up Brazil Amazon, but changes likely

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil's president has vetoed legislation that would have reduced the size of protected environmental reserves, most of them in the Amazon.

While it's an apparent victory for environmental groups that opposed the changes, most likely it will be short-lived, as the government's environmental minister is working on similar legislation.

On Monday, Michel Temer tweeted the news of his vetoes in exchanges with super model Gisele Bundchen. The model had tweeted imploring Temer to veto the bills.

They were passed by Congress last month and would have converted around 1.4 million acres of protected land into areas open to logging, mining and agricultural use.

Last week, Temer's environment minister announced plans to create a new expedited bill in Congress that would convert 1.1 million acres to other uses.