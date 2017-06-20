  1. Home
Guinness Records to check newly unveiled Brazil graffiti

By Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/20 04:06

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The mayor of Rio de Janeiro says a newly unveiled graffiti painting will submitted to Guinness World Records for consideration as the largest work of its kind by a woman.

The work entitled "Contos," or "Stories," measures about 2,500 square meters and was unveiled Monday by Mayor Marcelo Crivella. It depicts and an illiterate mother holding a book and telling a story to her children.

Rio officials say the piece created on a high school's wall in the city's downtown could be the biggest piece of graffiti ever painted by a woman.

The 19-year-old artist Luna Buschinelli calls it a tribute to mothers and teachers.

It is the first of 20 murals the Rio City Hall is sponsoring through an effort to enhance public spaces through urban art.