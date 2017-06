Aegon Championships Results

LONDON (AP) — Results on Monday at The Queen's Club:

Singles First Round

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (5), France, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Grigor Dimitrov (6), Bulgaria, def. Ryan Harrison, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Tomas Berdych (7), Czech Republic, def. Steve Darcis, Belgium, 7-5, 6-3.

Donald Young, United States, def. Nick Kyrgios (9), Australia, 7-6 (3), retired.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Kyle Edmund, Britain, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-4.

Doubles First Round

Julien Benneteau and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, def. Daniel Nestor and Milos Raonic, Canada, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Henri Kontinen, Finland, and John Peers (1), Australia, def. John Isner and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (6).

Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut (2), France, 4-6, 5-3, retired.