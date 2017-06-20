  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2017/06/20 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Jul 123.80 124.55 123.20 124.20 Up .65
Sep 126.05 126.95 125.65 126.60 Up .65
Dec 129.80 130.35 129.10 130.05 Up .70
Mar 132.95 133.75 132.60 133.50 Up .70
May 135.25 136.05 135.00 135.85 Up .75
Jul 137.55 138.15 137.25 138.05 Up .75
Sep 140.30 140.30 139.35 140.20 Up .80
Dec 142.10 142.90 142.00 142.90 Up .85
Mar 145.50 Up .85
May 146.60 Up .85
Jul 147.75 Up .90
Sep 148.80 Up 1.05
Dec 150.15 Up 1.10
Mar 151.50 Up 1.05
May 152.45 Up 1.25