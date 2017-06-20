New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Jul
|123.80
|124.55
|123.20
|124.20
|Up
|.65
|Sep
|126.05
|126.95
|125.65
|126.60
|Up
|.65
|Dec
|129.80
|130.35
|129.10
|130.05
|Up
|.70
|Mar
|132.95
|133.75
|132.60
|133.50
|Up
|.70
|May
|135.25
|136.05
|135.00
|135.85
|Up
|.75
|Jul
|137.55
|138.15
|137.25
|138.05
|Up
|.75
|Sep
|140.30
|140.30
|139.35
|140.20
|Up
|.80
|Dec
|142.10
|142.90
|142.00
|142.90
|Up
|.85
|Mar
|145.50
|Up
|.85
|May
|146.60
|Up
|.85
|Jul
|147.75
|Up
|.90
|Sep
|148.80
|Up
|1.05
|Dec
|150.15
|Up
|1.10
|Mar
|151.50
|Up
|1.05
|May
|152.45
|Up
|1.25