BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Jul
|1975
|1987
|1880
|1898
|Down
|77
|Sep
|2038
|2045
|1927
|1934
|Down
|94
|Dec
|2062
|2067
|1954
|1961
|Down
|90
|Mar
|2084
|2090
|1981
|1988
|Down
|88
|May
|2101
|2101
|2002
|2007
|Down
|87
|Jul
|2105
|2105
|2020
|2025
|Down
|88
|Sep
|2061
|2064
|2042
|2042
|Down
|88
|Dec
|2085
|2085
|2063
|2063
|Down 124
|Mar
|2086
|2086
|2086
|2086
|Down 121
|May
|2106
|2106
|2105
|2105
|Down
|79