BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change Jul 1975 1987 1880 1898 Down 77 Sep 2038 2045 1927 1934 Down 94 Dec 2062 2067 1954 1961 Down 90 Mar 2084 2090 1981 1988 Down 88 May 2101 2101 2002 2007 Down 87 Jul 2105 2105 2020 2025 Down 88 Sep 2061 2064 2042 2042 Down 88 Dec 2085 2085 2063 2063 Down 124 Mar 2086 2086 2086 2086 Down 121 May 2106 2106 2105 2105 Down 79