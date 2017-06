Aegon Classic Results

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Results on Monday at the Aegon Classic at Edgbaston Priory Club:

Singles First Round

Naomi Osaka, Japan, def. Lauren Davis, United States, 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (4).

Barbora Strycova (8), Czech Republic, def. Yulia Putintseva, Kazakhstan, 6-3, 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (2), Ukraine, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-2, 5-7, 6-3.

Naomi Broady, Britain, def. Alize Cornet, France, 7-6 (3), 6-0.

Doubles First Round

Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, and Garbine Muguruza, Spain, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, and Alicja Rosolska, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Ashleigh Barty and Casey Dellacqua (4), Australia, def. Daria Gavrilova, Australia, and Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-1.

Sania Mirza, India, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, def. Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Anastasia Rodionova, Australia, 6-2, 6-4.