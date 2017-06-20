Married ballet stars Robert Fairchild, Tiler Peck split

NEW YORK (AP) — The real-life fairy tale marriage of ballet stars Robert Fairchild and Tiler Peck is over.

Representatives for the New York City Ballet principal dancers tell The Associated Press the couple is splitting: "We can confirm that Tiler and Robbie have decided to part ways. They wish nothing but the best for each other as they move forward into their next phases, personally and professionally."

The couple married in June 2014.

Peck, who has been on Broadway in "On the Town" and in "The Music Man," starred in the Susan Stroman-led musical "Little Dancer" in Washington, D.C., while Fairchild went to Paris and then Broadway for a Tony Award-nominated run in "An American in Paris."

Both returned to New York City Ballet and danced together in Christopher Wheeldon's ballet "American Rhapsody."