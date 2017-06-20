The Latest: French gov't resigns, is reappointed

French President Emmanuel Macron meets people after voting in the final round of parliamentary elections, in the northern seaside town
French President Emmanuel Macron and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, right, watch demonstration flights as part of the Paris Air S
French far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen poses for a photograph after her speech during the second round of parliamentary elections in
A voter exits a voting booth after voting for the second round of parliamentary elections, in Lyon, central France, Sunday, June 18, 20
French President Emmanuel Macron, 2nd right, poses with NASA administrator, Robert M. Lightfoot, 2nd left, Jean-Yves Le Gall, President
French President Emmanuel Macron is seated in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane while flying from Villacoublay m
French President Emmanuel Macron listens to Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier during demonstration flights as part of the Paris Air S
French President Emmanuel Macron, center, French defense minister Sylvie Goulard and Dassault Aviation CEO Eric Trappier, right, watch
French President Emmanuel Macron is seated in the cockpit of an Airbus A400M turboprop transport plane before taking off from Villacoub
PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the aftermath of France's parliamentary election (all times local):
8:20 p.m.
France's government has resigned in a symbolic move after President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party won a majority in parliamentary elections.
The president's office said in a statement that he accepted the resignation and immediately renamed Prime Minister Edouard Philippe and tasked him with forming a new government by Wednesday evening.
The government spokesman said earlier that Macron is expected to make only small, "technical" changes and rename the government.
___
9:20 a.m.
French President Emmanuel Macron is poised to rearrange his Cabinet after his new centrist party swept parliamentary elections.
Government spokesman Christophe Castaner said Monday on RTL radio that Prime Minister Edouard Philippe would resign "in the coming hours" and a new government would be named in the coming days. It's a largely symbolic move required after legislative elections.
Since Macron's Republic on the Move! Party won an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly, Castaner said the government reshuffle would be "technical and not far-reaching."
He refused to say whether ministers who have come under corruption suspicions would keep their jobs.
Many victorious parliament members have never held office before. They started arriving Monday at the National Assembly to learn their way around before the first parliament session next week.