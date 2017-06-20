US Hockey HOF class led by ex-coaches Parker, Wilson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — This year's U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class is headlined by former Boston University coach Jack Parker and longtime NHL coach Ron Wilson.

USA Hockey announced the inductees Monday. Retired NHL official Kevin Collins, three-time Olympic women's team coach Ben Smith and 17-year NHL veteran Scott Young were also picked.

Parker won three national championships over 40 seasons behind the bench with BU, before retiring four years ago. One of his players was Young, who won Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh (1991) and Colorado (1996).

Wilson won 648 regular season games, the most by an American head coach in league history, over 15 seasons with five different NHL teams.

The U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, located in Eveleth, Minnesota, inducted its first class in 1973. It currently has 172 members.