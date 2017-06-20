Car Seat Headrest juggling criticism, praise as young band

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Seattle-based indie rockers Car Seat Headrest are juggling both criticisms from other musicians, as well as praise as one of the most buzzed about young rock bands.

Frontman Will Toledo responded to his critics with a "really bad rap" diss track, but overall shrugs off the haters. Toledo says he's been surprised at how often he's been criticized by other musicians online, but he's learned to live with it.

The band, which has been hitting the summer music festivals including Bonnaroo, Coachella and Governor's Ball, gained a lot of fans of their low-fi guitar rock by releasing nearly a dozen DIY albums through the website Bandcamp. They released their first studio album on Matador Records, "Teens of Denial," which appeared on several "best of" lists for 2016.