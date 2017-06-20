  1. Home
Jovita Carranza sworn in as 44th US Treasurer

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER , AP Economics Writer,Associated Press
2017/06/20 00:25

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jovita Carranza has been sworn in as the 44th Treasurer of the United States and the 16th woman to hold the job.

As Treasurer, Carranza will oversee the Bureau of Engraving and Printing, which produces the nation's paper currency, and the Bureau of the Mint, which producers U.S. coins.

Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Carranza will have their signatures on the nation's currency. The first bills featuring both names are expected to go into circulation later this year.

Carranza started at United Parcel Service as a night-shift box handler in the 1970s and worked her way up to be the president of international operations at UPS in Latin America. After leaving UPS, she served as a deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration in the George W. Bush administration.