Police: 84 neglected Great Danes seized, most from mansion

WOLFEBORO, N.H. (AP) — Police and animal welfare workers in New Hampshire say they've seized 84 neglected Great Danes, most of them from an eight-bedroom mansion that had floors covered with feces.

They say at least some of the dogs and puppies had eye and skin problems, and infections. An emergency shelter was set up for the animals.

The homeowner, Christina Fay, was charged with two counts of animal cruelty Friday. Police say she ran a business from the home called De La Sang Monde Great Danes.

A message at the business phone number said the voice mailbox was full and an email came back as undeliverable. A Facebook message wasn't immediately returned.

Police said the case is "about reckless conduct, abhorrent behavior toward animals over profit, and scofflaw attitude about business practices."