Modric faces perjury charges in Croatian corruption trial

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian prosecutors have launched an investigation into suspected perjury against Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric for his testimony about his financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director charged with embezzlement and tax fraud.

The prosecutors in the eastern town of Osijek say Modric gave a false statement to a court earlier this month about his 2008 transfer from Dinamo to Tottenham.

The 31-year-old Modric told the court he had a deal with former Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic to pay the club 50 percent of the 21 million euro ($23 million) contract. Prosecutors claim there was no legal contract between Modric and Mamic.

Prosecutors accuse Mamic, his brother and two others of embezzling 15 million euros of the club's money since 2008 and not paying 1.6 million euros in taxes.