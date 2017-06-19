The Latest: Cosby alternate juror likely would've convicted

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial (all times local):

10:45 a.m.

An alternate juror in the Bill Cosby sexual assault case says he "probably" would have voted to convict.

Forty-three-year-old Mike McCloskey spoke to Pittsburgh radio station WDVE on Monday. He says he was "ridiculously sick" when he found out the main jury couldn't reach a verdict in the case.

A mistrial was declared Saturday after jurors said they were hopelessly deadlocked. Prosecutors plan to retry the 79-year-old star on charges he drugged and molested a woman in 2004. Cosby says it was consensual.

The trial took place outside Philadelphia, but the jury came from the Pittsburgh area. McCloskey says jurors did not discuss the case on the bus ride after the trial.

As an alternate, he heard all the testimony but didn't participate in deliberations.

___

12:10 a.m.

The names of the jurors who failed to reach a verdict in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial have not been made public, but the judge could revisit the issue as early as Monday.

The names remain shielded under a protective order that several news outlets have challenged. Judge Steven O'Neill advised jurors when the trial ended Saturday outside Philadelphia that they need not discuss the case.

Cosby was charged with three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault stemming from a woman's allegations that he drugged and violated her at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Cosby says the encounter was consensual.

He remains free on $1 million bail.