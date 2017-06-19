Witnesses describe Jordan shooting that killed 3 US troops

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Three Jordanian gate guards at an air base have told a military court they held their fire when they heard a purported gunshot because they couldn't identify its source.

The troops testified in the trial of a fellow soldier charged with murder in the November shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers at the entrance to the base. The defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, allegedly opened fire at a three-car convoy, killing the U.S. Army Green Berets.

Al-Tuwayha stood in a cage in the courtroom, just meters from the fathers of two of the slain Americans. He has pleaded "not guilty."

Three witnesses testifying Monday said they held their fire because the source of the alleged gunshot was unclear. One of the soldiers says he saw the defendant shooting.