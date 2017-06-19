A look at attacks in Britain in recent weeks and years

LONDON (AP) — A van plowed into Muslim worshippers leaving evening prayers at a London mosque early Monday, just one of a string of attacks in Britain in recent weeks and years. Here are some of the major ones:

— June 3, 2017: Three Islamic extremists ram a van into pedestrians on London Bridge, then stab people at bars and restaurants in Borough Market before being shot to death by police. In addition to the attackers, seven people are killed and dozens of others wounded.

— May 22, 2017: A British-born suicide bomber who returned from Libya days earlier kills 22 people and injures dozens during an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in northern England.

— March 22, 2017: A man drives his rented SUV into pedestrians at London's Westminster Bridge, killing four people, then stabs a police officer to death before officers shoot and kill him. Police believe the rampage is inspired by Muslim extremist ideology.

— June 16, 2016: Lawmaker Jo Cox is stabbed to death in the area of northern England she represented by a man with white supremacist views who shouts "Britain First" as he attacks her. The attack comes just days before Britain votes to leave the European Union. Cox had campaigned for the country to remain in the EU.

— May 22, 2013: Two al-Qaida-inspired extremists run down British soldier Lee Rigby in a London street, then stab and hack him to death.