Car lovers' Newport: 2 museums highlight design on wheels

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Car enthusiasts now have their pick of destinations to get their fix while visiting Newport, with two car museums featuring classic and rare cars, the newest having opened just this month.

The Audrain (AW-drane) Automobile Museum and the Newport Car Museum both place a strong emphasis on design and display the cars as works of art.

The museums fit right in to the spirit of Newport, a resort destination known for its mansions, folk and jazz festivals and beaches. Wealthy families have summered here for generations — bringing with them their cars.

The Audrain, which opened in 2014, is located next to the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The Newport Car Museum opened June 1 and is actually in neighboring Portsmouth, a short drive from the attractions of Newport.