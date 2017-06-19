Maldives to file charges against 7 people in blogger's death

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The Maldives government says it has substantial evidence against seven people in connection with the killing of a blogger in April and will soon file charges against them in court.

All seven are currently in detention.

In a statement Monday, the government named three people who it said actually carried out the killing.

The blogger, Yameen Rasheed, was found stabbed near his apartment on April 23. He died later in a hospital. He was a critic of politicians and of rising radical Islamic views in the Indian Ocean archipelago.

He also was seeking justice for his friend, journalist Ahmed Rilwan, who has been missing for nearly three years after being reportedly abducted.

Rasheed's family has said they don't trust the government and called for an international investigation into his death.