Taiwan’s post offices team up with Tainan farmers to offer mango order and delivery services

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taiwan’s post offices are teaming with mango farmers in Nanhu (南化) District of Tainan City to deliver quality Irwen mangoes (愛文芒果) to addresses buyers ordered on the online Postmall or from post offices across Taiwan.

The mountainous area in Tainan City is famous for producing quality mango fruit, with Irwin mangoes being the most popular type. Since mangoes from the area began to hit the market in recent days, crowds have poured into farmers’ markets and agricultural produce markets in the area to buy mangoes. Two of the hot spots are the Yujing Vegetable and Fruit Market (玉井果菜市場) for buying mangoes and the Yujing old street (Zhongzheng Road) for eating mango ice.

As the Tainan mango season will soon reach its peak, Xinying Post Office (新營郵局) has established a mango collection and delivery service center at Yujing Post Office (玉井郵局) on Monday to provide services of printing out labels of receivers’ names and addresses, collecting mango packages at farmers’ places and the delivery service. Xinying Post Office also announced this year’s mango marketing plan for the convenience of buyers who want to order mangoes.

Xinying Post Office director Wu Hsin-ling (吳信陵) said that last year’s mangoes sold out in two days after the marketing plan was activated online because mangos were scarce last year due to bad weather.

This year’s Tainan mangoes are expected to be abundant and therefore their prices are lower; so this year is a good time to taste the fruit, Wu said. According to the plan, an A-grade 6-kilogram package of Irwin mangoes will sell for NT$799 and a B-grade package of the same weight sell for NT$659 this year, which are less than one-half of last year’s prices, Wu added.

Wu said this year the post office cooperates with mango farmers in Nanhua District, which is located to the east of Yujing District, to sell Irwin mangoes grown in this area that are traditionally used for export to Japan. The packages will be delivered to addresses designated by buyers in three days after order, and the post office will donate NT$10 for each package it sells to the House of Hope in Yujing to help disadvantaged students in remote areas, Wu said.

This year’s mangoes are both good quality and inexpensive, Wu said, adding that the post office plans to provide 6,000 packages for order before August 31 this year. He urged the public to taste the delicious and rich flavored tropical fruit and help local farmers at the same time.