The Latest: U.S. Navy says destroyer collided at 2:20 a.m.

TOKYO (AP) — The Latest on the collision early Saturday between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship off the Japanese coast that killed seven Navy sailors (all times local):
7 p.m.
The U.S. Navy says it still believes that a collision between the destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a container ship occurred at 2:20 a.m., even though Japanese coast guard officials say it happened about an hour earlier.
Cmdr. Ron Flanders, a Navy spokesman, said Monday that the destroyer reported to officials that it collided at 2:20 a.m. Saturday with the Philippine-flagged container ship off the coast of Yokosuka near Tokyo. Seven American sailors died in the crash.
Coast guard officials said they have revised the time of the collision to 1:30 a.m. from their earlier estimate of 2:20 a.m. after interviewing crewmembers of the container ship, the ACX Crystal.
A track of the container ship's route by MarineTraffic, a vessel-tracking service, shows it made a sudden turn as if trying to avoid something at about 1:30 a.m., before continuing eastward. It then made a U-turn and returned around 2:30 a.m. to the area near the collision.
"That (1:30 a.m. crash time) is not our understanding," Flanders told The Associated Press. He said any differences would have to be clarified in the investigation.
___
5:27 p.m.
Japan's coast guard is investigating why it took nearly an hour for a deadly collision between a U.S. Navy destroyer and a container ship to be reported.
A coast guard official said Monday they are trying to find out what the crew of the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal was doing before reporting the collision to authorities 50 minutes later.
The coast guard initially said the collision occurred at 2:20 a.m., as the Philippine ship had reported it at 2:25 a.m. and said it just happened. After interviewing Filipino crewmembers, the coast guard has changed the collision time to 1:30 a.m.
The ACX Crystal collided with the USS Fitzgerald off Japan's coast early Saturday morning, killing seven of the destroyer's crew of nearly 300.