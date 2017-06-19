Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;28;24;Showers and t-storms;28;24;SW;15;87%;90%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;31;Plenty of sunshine;39;30;NW;19;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;33;19;Mostly sunny;30;18;W;24;39%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;25;20;Humid with some sun;27;20;NE;12;65%;3%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;29;17;A morning t-storm;27;12;NE;18;63%;55%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;19;11;Cloudy, rain ending;14;9;SSE;15;70%;84%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with sunshine;38;25;Mostly sunny and hot;40;28;SSE;13;20%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;26;13;Mostly cloudy;28;12;WSW;13;28%;27%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler;14;4;Sunny, but cool;16;7;ENE;8;69%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;25;19;Partly sunny;28;19;S;18;44%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;17;11;Partly sunny;16;13;ENE;17;75%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;44;27;Sunny and breezy;41;25;NW;24;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;35;23;A t-storm in spots;35;24;SSW;8;60%;52%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;17;73%;71%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;35;26;A shower or t-storm;35;27;SW;10;67%;67%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;29;22;Partly sunny, humid;29;23;WSW;19;65%;0%;8

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;33;21;Partly sunny and hot;36;21;S;10;29%;26%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Pleasant and warmer;28;15;Partly sunny, humid;30;16;WSW;7;43%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A severe t-storm;28;11;N;13;60%;61%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;19;9;Occasional rain;18;9;SE;10;79%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;25;13;Clouds and sun;26;11;ESE;10;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warmer;29;15;Mostly sunny;33;19;W;12;42%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;29;16;Clouds and sun;30;16;ENE;7;49%;7%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;27;14;A t-storm in spots;29;16;WSW;7;56%;65%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, humid;30;15;Mostly sunny, humid;31;18;WSW;9;42%;4%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;11;2;Mostly cloudy;13;7;NNE;9;67%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;30;16;A shower in spots;30;16;W;8;32%;60%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;28;19;Mostly cloudy;26;19;ENE;11;67%;7%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;38;24;Sunny and nice;35;23;N;14;34%;4%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler, p.m. rain;13;10;Clouds and sun;15;5;SE;8;54%;25%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;22;A t-storm in spots;27;21;SE;5;65%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;36;29;A t-storm around;38;28;SSW;11;52%;55%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;24;16;A t-storm in spots;25;16;S;16;54%;48%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;31;26;A t-storm in spots;29;26;SW;13;80%;75%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;Partly sunny, breezy;19;10;WNW;24;59%;1%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;Mostly sunny, breezy;29;25;WNW;24;77%;2%;11

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;31;22;Mostly sunny;34;22;ENE;12;51%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;29;21;A stray shower;30;21;S;19;70%;52%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;37;26;A shower or t-storm;37;26;SE;11;66%;82%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;29;15;Mostly sunny, warmer;35;18;SW;9;22%;15%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;33;26;Showers and t-storms;32;25;SE;17;78%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;34;24;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SE;12;65%;18%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm in spots;23;12;Partly sunny;18;14;E;20;64%;42%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;37;22;Sun, some clouds;34;21;N;12;19%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;27;22;Sunny and humid;27;22;ENE;22;79%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;ESE;9;77%;80%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;20;6;Partly sunny;21;6;ESE;8;49%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;28;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;SSE;15;74%;66%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;21;10;A couple of showers;15;9;WNW;26;86%;79%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;34;26;A shower or t-storm;33;26;WSW;15;75%;68%;9

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;27;A t-storm or two;31;28;SSW;19;81%;87%;9

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;30;23;A shower or two;29;23;ENE;14;58%;74%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;22;SW;14;73%;67%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, cooler;29;25;A shower or t-storm;33;24;N;24;78%;75%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers and t-storms;19;17;A t-storm, warmer;25;17;N;13;70%;58%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;32;23;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SE;10;63%;72%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;40;28;Mostly sunny, nice;36;28;N;13;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;16;4;Mostly sunny;21;5;ESE;9;46%;6%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;38;16;Mostly sunny;34;16;NNW;9;14%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with a shower;34;30;A strong t-storm;34;30;SW;27;70%;47%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;30;20;Couple of t-storms;27;20;SSW;8;82%;90%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;41;29;A t-storm in spots;40;29;SSW;25;34%;50%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;28;17;Partly sunny;29;18;WSW;15;43%;55%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;31;26;A t-storm in spots;31;27;E;30;71%;45%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;30;21;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;WNW;8;66%;38%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;37;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;36;27;SSW;14;78%;91%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some brightening;34;24;Some sun, a t-storm;34;24;N;8;73%;67%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun;14;-3;Sunshine;14;-3;N;10;36%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;27;23;SW;10;84%;93%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;21;16;Clouds and sun;21;16;S;13;70%;16%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny and hot;33;21;Brilliant sunshine;31;18;WNW;12;54%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;30;19;Partly sunny;28;15;ENE;16;56%;21%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;32;19;Sunny and hot;34;19;SSE;9;48%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;26;20;Sunny and pleasant;26;20;SE;10;74%;7%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, very hot;36;22;Very hot;36;21;NE;8;30%;27%;8

Male, Maldives;Showers and t-storms;30;28;Showers and t-storms;31;28;W;17;73%;82%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;31;23;An afternoon shower;31;24;NE;8;68%;63%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;33;26;A thunderstorm;34;26;SSW;9;67%;64%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;17;7;Clouds and sun;16;8;N;19;71%;20%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;27;11;Partly sunny;26;10;NNE;12;34%;1%;15

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;30;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;ESE;22;67%;55%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;27;12;Partly sunny, humid;26;10;WNW;16;59%;66%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;34;25;Cloudy;31;26;SSW;21;63%;29%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;11;3;Partly sunny;12;5;NNE;8;64%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;26;16;Spotty showers;24;15;WSW;10;68%;69%;7

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;21;12;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;SW;15;47%;56%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;34;28;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;28;SSW;20;79%;74%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;26;12;Some sun, pleasant;25;11;NE;10;57%;17%;8

New York, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;29;21;Turning sunny;29;19;SW;14;55%;20%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;31;17;Sunny;30;19;WNW;18;42%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;32;17;Mostly sunny, warm;29;16;WSW;7;52%;25%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;High clouds;29;18;E;11;40%;76%;7

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;21;9;Partial sunshine;21;8;WNW;16;39%;1%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;27;15;Showers around;22;13;SW;19;74%;78%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;28;25;A shower in places;28;25;E;15;82%;78%;4

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;30;24;ESE;6;81%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;30;24;Downpours;31;24;E;10;78%;84%;8

Paris, France;Sunny and very humid;32;19;A severe t-storm;33;21;NE;8;47%;84%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;22;9;Sunshine, pleasant;21;10;ESE;11;69%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;34;25;A shower or t-storm;36;25;WSW;9;57%;65%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;31;25;A t-storm around;31;25;SE;14;73%;65%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;33;24;An afternoon shower;34;24;ESE;13;50%;48%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, humid;28;15;Partly sunny;31;17;NNW;8;33%;9%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;High clouds;32;16;Cloudy;31;17;NNW;8;37%;12%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;22;10;A little rain;21;10;SW;14;69%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;32;20;Humid with some sun;27;19;W;12;72%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;29;22;A shower or two;29;23;SE;11;73%;81%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;14;9;Morning rain, cloudy;12;9;SSE;27;78%;97%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;25;13;Showers and t-storms;22;10;WNW;23;73%;85%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;28;20;Afternoon showers;25;19;ENE;8;75%;87%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;42;28;Sunny and hot;44;28;N;13;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;31;17;Mostly sunny;31;17;WSW;11;45%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;20;12;Downpours;17;10;W;11;78%;96%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and cooler;24;14;Sunshine and warm;23;14;WSW;15;68%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;25;18;Showers and t-storms;26;18;ESE;10;75%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;30;26;A shower or two;30;26;E;20;76%;74%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;21;19;Showers and t-storms;22;19;E;6;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;29;17;Sunshine and nice;30;18;W;11;21%;6%;15

Santiago, Chile;Warmer;17;8;A thick cloud cover;16;6;E;6;38%;5%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;Brief p.m. showers;30;23;NNE;11;74%;85%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, very hot;36;19;Partly sunny and hot;35;17;N;9;34%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;23;15;Cloudy with a shower;20;11;ENE;11;65%;75%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;31;18;Partial sunshine;32;20;W;6;37%;27%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;26;22;An afternoon shower;27;21;E;10;84%;61%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;31;28;Some sun, a t-storm;32;28;S;8;72%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;23;12;A shower or t-storm;26;13;WSW;9;70%;74%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower in spots;30;25;E;24;71%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;22;14;A shower or t-storm;20;9;WNW;18;56%;57%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;19;13;A shower in places;19;9;W;13;75%;41%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;32;25;A couple of showers;33;25;ENE;13;63%;70%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;20;11;Couple of t-storms;16;12;WNW;23;81%;86%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;38;23;Sunny and hot;37;23;NNE;13;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer;27;16;A morning shower;25;15;NW;16;71%;72%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;40;24;Sunny and hot;38;25;NE;11;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;30;23;Mostly sunny;28;22;SW;14;51%;4%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warmer;33;16;Sun and some clouds;33;17;E;8;34%;3%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;28;19;Becoming cloudy;29;20;S;17;59%;55%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;23;16;Spotty showers;21;13;WSW;20;69%;80%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;28;20;Sunny and pleasant;27;20;ENE;12;65%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and less humid;30;18;Sunny and pleasant;32;22;SSE;14;51%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;24;11;Cooler with showers;16;8;NE;16;69%;93%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Warmer;22;14;Partly sunny, nice;21;10;W;9;60%;6%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, humid;28;13;Mostly sunny;33;18;W;8;39%;5%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;29;25;A shower or t-storm;31;25;W;9;67%;67%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;26;12;A strong t-storm;24;9;WNW;19;69%;73%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;28;16;A strong t-storm;30;11;NW;18;56%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;11;7;Plenty of sun;14;8;N;15;79%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;29;25;Showers and t-storms;31;26;WSW;11;80%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;34;16;A shower in places;31;14;NE;9;26%;47%;9

