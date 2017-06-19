Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, June 19, 2017

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower or t-storm;83;75;Showers and t-storms;82;75;SW;9;87%;90%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;87;Plenty of sunshine;102;86;NW;12;50%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny;91;66;Mostly sunny;86;65;W;15;39%;1%;10

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;77;68;Humid with some sun;80;68;NE;8;65%;3%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;84;63;A morning t-storm;80;54;NE;11;63%;55%;6

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;66;51;Cloudy, rain ending;57;48;SSE;10;70%;84%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Warmer with sunshine;100;77;Mostly sunny and hot;104;82;SSE;8;20%;0%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Not as warm;78;56;Mostly cloudy;82;54;WSW;8;28%;27%;5

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cooler;57;40;Sunny, but cool;61;45;ENE;5;69%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Clouds and sun;77;66;Partly sunny;83;67;S;11;44%;6%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy;63;52;Partly sunny;62;55;ENE;11;75%;1%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;110;80;Sunny and breezy;107;78;NW;15;21%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Sun and clouds;95;73;A t-storm in spots;96;74;SSW;5;60%;52%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;83;69;A t-storm in spots;84;68;W;10;73%;71%;9

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm in spots;95;78;A shower or t-storm;94;80;SW;6;67%;67%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Mostly sunny, humid;83;72;Partly sunny, humid;84;73;WSW;12;65%;0%;8

Beijing, China;A p.m. t-storm;91;70;Partly sunny and hot;97;70;S;6;29%;26%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Pleasant and warmer;82;58;Partly sunny, humid;86;60;WSW;5;43%;2%;7

Berlin, Germany;A t-storm in spots;85;62;A severe t-storm;83;52;N;8;60%;61%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Rather cloudy;66;49;Occasional rain;64;48;SE;6;79%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;78;55;Clouds and sun;79;52;ESE;6;45%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Mostly sunny, warmer;84;60;Mostly sunny;91;66;W;8;42%;2%;7

Brussels, Belgium;Mostly sunny;85;61;Clouds and sun;87;62;ENE;5;49%;7%;7

Bucharest, Romania;Warmer;80;57;A t-storm in spots;84;61;WSW;4;56%;65%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny, humid;85;58;Mostly sunny, humid;88;64;WSW;6;42%;4%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sunshine;52;35;Mostly cloudy;55;45;NNE;6;67%;0%;2

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny;86;60;A shower in spots;87;60;W;5;32%;60%;5

Busan, South Korea;Increasing clouds;83;66;Mostly cloudy;79;67;ENE;7;67%;7%;7

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;100;76;Sunny and nice;96;73;N;9;34%;4%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Cooler, p.m. rain;56;49;Clouds and sun;59;41;SE;5;54%;25%;1

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;72;A t-storm in spots;81;71;SE;3;65%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;97;83;A t-storm around;100;82;SSW;7;52%;55%;8

Chicago, United States;A p.m. t-storm;75;61;A t-storm in spots;77;61;S;10;54%;48%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A t-storm in spots;88;79;A t-storm in spots;85;78;SW;8;80%;75%;6

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny, nice;74;59;Partly sunny, breezy;66;51;WNW;15;59%;1%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny, nice;84;77;Mostly sunny, breezy;84;76;WNW;15;77%;2%;11

Dallas, United States;A morning t-storm;87;72;Mostly sunny;93;72;ENE;7;51%;2%;10

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;84;70;A stray shower;86;69;S;12;70%;52%;6

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;99;80;A shower or t-storm;98;78;SE;7;66%;82%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;84;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;95;65;SW;6;22%;15%;10

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm in spots;92;78;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SE;11;78%;92%;3

Dili, East Timor;Clouds and sun;93;74;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;SE;7;65%;18%;6

Dublin, Ireland;A t-storm in spots;74;53;Partly sunny;65;58;E;12;64%;42%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;99;71;Sun, some clouds;94;70;N;7;19%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny, humid;81;72;Sunny and humid;80;71;ENE;13;79%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;ESE;6;77%;80%;8

Harare, Zimbabwe;Turning cloudy;69;44;Partly sunny;69;43;ESE;5;49%;3%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;83;77;A shower or t-storm;88;76;SSE;9;74%;66%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Clearing;70;49;A couple of showers;60;48;WNW;16;86%;79%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Decreasing clouds;93;79;A shower or t-storm;92;78;WSW;9;75%;68%;9

Hong Kong, China;Rain, a thunderstorm;86;81;A t-storm or two;87;82;SSW;12;81%;87%;9

Honolulu, United States;Some sun, a shower;85;73;A shower or two;84;74;ENE;9;58%;74%;12

Hyderabad, India;A t-storm in spots;85;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;86;72;SW;9;73%;67%;7

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, cooler;84;77;A shower or t-storm;92;75;N;15;78%;75%;8

Istanbul, Turkey;Showers and t-storms;66;63;A t-storm, warmer;76;62;N;8;70%;58%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Variable cloudiness;90;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;SE;7;63%;72%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Cooler in the p.m.;104;83;Mostly sunny, nice;97;82;N;8;48%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Partly sunny;62;39;Mostly sunny;69;41;ESE;5;46%;6%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;100;61;Mostly sunny;93;61;NNW;6;14%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Windy with a shower;93;85;A strong t-storm;93;86;SW;17;70%;47%;5

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;86;68;Couple of t-storms;80;68;SSW;5;82%;90%;10

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;106;85;A t-storm in spots;104;84;SSW;16;34%;50%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;82;63;Partly sunny;84;65;WSW;9;43%;55%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;88;79;A t-storm in spots;87;81;E;19;71%;45%;10

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with some sun;86;69;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;WNW;5;66%;38%;6

Kolkata, India;Cloudy;99;82;Cloudy, a t-storm;97;81;SSW;9;78%;91%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Some brightening;93;76;Some sun, a t-storm;93;76;N;5;73%;67%;9

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun;57;27;Sunshine;58;27;N;6;36%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;Showers and t-storms;88;75;Showers and t-storms;81;73;SW;6;84%;93%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;70;62;Clouds and sun;70;61;S;8;70%;16%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny and hot;92;70;Brilliant sunshine;88;65;WNW;8;54%;1%;8

London, United Kingdom;Partly sunny;86;65;Partly sunny;82;59;ENE;10;56%;21%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Patchy fog, then sun;90;65;Sunny and hot;93;66;SSE;6;48%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;78;69;Sunny and pleasant;78;68;SE;6;74%;7%;6

Madrid, Spain;Some sun, very hot;98;72;Very hot;97;71;NE;5;30%;27%;8

Male, Maldives;Showers and t-storms;86;82;Showers and t-storms;88;83;W;10;73%;82%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm around;88;74;An afternoon shower;88;76;NE;5;68%;63%;7

Manila, Philippines;A t-storm around;92;78;A thunderstorm;93;79;SSW;6;67%;64%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;62;45;Clouds and sun;60;47;N;12;71%;20%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;81;52;Partly sunny;79;51;NNE;7;34%;1%;15

Miami, United States;Clouds and sun;86;81;A t-storm in spots;87;81;ESE;13;67%;55%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A t-storm in spots;80;54;Partly sunny, humid;79;49;WNW;10;59%;66%;6

Mogadishu, Somalia;Cloudy;93;77;Cloudy;88;78;SSW;13;63%;29%;6

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunshine;52;38;Partly sunny;54;41;NNE;5;64%;0%;2

Montreal, Canada;Rain, a thunderstorm;79;61;Spotty showers;75;59;WSW;6;68%;69%;7

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;70;54;Partly sunny, nice;73;55;SW;9;47%;56%;6

Mumbai, India;Rain and a t-storm;93;82;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;82;SSW;13;79%;74%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;78;53;Some sun, pleasant;77;52;NE;6;57%;17%;8

New York, United States;A heavy p.m. t-storm;84;69;Turning sunny;84;66;SW;9;55%;20%;8

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;88;63;Sunny;87;66;WNW;11;42%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A t-storm in spots;89;63;Mostly sunny, warm;84;61;WSW;5;52%;25%;6

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;86;63;High clouds;84;64;E;7;40%;76%;7

Oslo, Norway;A shower in the p.m.;70;48;Partial sunshine;69;46;WNW;10;39%;1%;5

Ottawa, Canada;A shower or t-storm;81;58;Showers around;72;55;SW;12;74%;78%;6

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower;83;78;A shower in places;83;77;E;9;82%;78%;4

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A shower or t-storm;87;75;ESE;4;81%;82%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;75;Downpours;88;75;E;6;78%;84%;8

Paris, France;Sunny and very humid;89;67;A severe t-storm;91;70;NE;5;47%;84%;7

Perth, Australia;Sunshine and nice;72;49;Sunshine, pleasant;70;49;ESE;7;69%;60%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Overcast, a t-storm;93;77;A shower or t-storm;97;77;WSW;6;57%;65%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;87;76;A t-storm around;89;76;SE;9;73%;65%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;75;An afternoon shower;93;75;ESE;8;50%;48%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Mostly sunny, humid;83;59;Partly sunny;87;62;NNW;5;33%;9%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;High clouds;90;61;Cloudy;88;62;NNW;5;37%;12%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Afternoon showers;71;50;A little rain;70;51;SW;9;69%;88%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Sunny and very warm;89;68;Humid with some sun;80;66;W;8;72%;1%;9

Recife, Brazil;Becoming cloudy;84;72;A shower or two;83;74;SE;7;73%;81%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;58;48;Morning rain, cloudy;54;48;SSE;17;78%;97%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;78;55;Showers and t-storms;71;50;WNW;14;73%;85%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;82;67;Afternoon showers;76;67;ENE;5;75%;87%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;107;82;Sunny and hot;111;82;N;8;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;88;63;Mostly sunny;89;63;WSW;7;45%;5%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;69;53;Downpours;63;50;W;7;78%;96%;3

San Francisco, United States;Sunny and cooler;75;58;Sunshine and warm;73;57;WSW;10;68%;0%;9

San Jose, Costa Rica;A heavy p.m. t-storm;77;64;Showers and t-storms;80;64;ESE;6;75%;84%;9

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers and t-storms;86;78;A shower or two;86;79;E;13;76%;74%;10

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers and t-storms;70;65;Showers and t-storms;71;66;E;4;100%;84%;8

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;84;63;Sunshine and nice;87;65;W;7;21%;6%;15

Santiago, Chile;Warmer;62;47;A thick cloud cover;61;43;E;3;38%;5%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;73;Brief p.m. showers;87;74;NNE;7;74%;85%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Some sun, very hot;97;67;Partly sunny and hot;95;63;N;6;34%;1%;8

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;74;60;Cloudy with a shower;67;51;ENE;7;65%;75%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Partly sunny;88;65;Partial sunshine;90;68;W;4;37%;27%;8

Shanghai, China;Showers around;79;72;An afternoon shower;81;70;E;6;84%;61%;5

Singapore, Singapore;Cloudy;88;82;Some sun, a t-storm;90;82;S;5;72%;67%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers and t-storms;74;53;A shower or t-storm;79;55;WSW;5;70%;74%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;A shower in spots;86;76;E;15;71%;65%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;72;58;A shower or t-storm;67;49;WNW;11;56%;57%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;66;56;A shower in places;66;49;W;8;75%;41%;1

Taipei City, Taiwan;Rain and drizzle;89;77;A couple of showers;92;77;ENE;8;63%;70%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Clearing;67;51;Couple of t-storms;62;53;WNW;14;81%;86%;3

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;100;73;Sunny and hot;99;74;NNE;8;23%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warmer;81;61;A morning shower;77;60;NW;10;71%;72%;3

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;104;76;Sunny and hot;101;77;NE;7;12%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;87;73;Mostly sunny;83;71;SW;9;51%;4%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine and warmer;92;61;Sun and some clouds;91;63;E;5;34%;3%;7

Tokyo, Japan;Warmer;83;66;Becoming cloudy;85;68;S;10;59%;55%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower or t-storm;74;60;Spotty showers;70;55;WSW;12;69%;80%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, nice;83;68;Sunny and pleasant;81;68;ENE;8;65%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and less humid;86;65;Sunny and pleasant;89;71;SSE;9;51%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A shower in the p.m.;76;52;Cooler with showers;62;47;NE;10;69%;93%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Warmer;72;57;Partly sunny, nice;71;50;W;6;60%;6%;6

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny, humid;83;56;Mostly sunny;91;64;W;5;39%;5%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;84;77;A shower or t-storm;88;77;W;6;67%;67%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;A t-storm in spots;78;54;A strong t-storm;75;48;WNW;12;69%;73%;5

Warsaw, Poland;A t-storm in spots;82;61;A strong t-storm;86;52;NW;11;56%;80%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;52;45;Plenty of sun;56;46;N;9;79%;0%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;Couple of t-storms;83;78;Showers and t-storms;88;79;WSW;7;80%;85%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny and hot;93;60;A shower in places;89;57;NE;6;26%;47%;9

