A Gaza Strip in the heart of Kerala, state of India?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In the Indian state of Kerala, in the heart of Kasargod district, youngsters have been accused of swapping signboards to rename the "Thuruthi Street" as "Gaza" after the contentious strip of land under Palestinian rule.

The Indian Intelligence agencies are not amused, despite claims that the stretch has been renamed in solidarity with those "targeted" by Israeli authorities. The reason is that the street is located near Padanna village, which allegedly witnessed 22 youngsters trooping off to join the Islamic State's militant army in recent times.

The district has been under the radar of the Intelligence Bureau ever since 22 youngsters disappeared from the area last year. Out of the 22, three have been reported dead while the rest are allegedly living in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.