AP PHOTOS: 7 dead, heavy damage to US Navy ship in collision

This combination of undated photos released Monday, June 19, 2017, by the U.S. Navy shows the seven U.S. sailors who died in a collisio
In this June 18, 2017 file photo, damaged section of the USS Fitzgerald is seen at the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo.
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 file photo, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, speaks during a press confer
In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, the damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo
In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, the damaged USS Fitzgerald is towed by a tugboat in the waters near the U.S. Naval base in
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 file photo, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, speaks during a press confer
In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, U.S. military personnel prepare to transfer an injured person on board the USS Fitzgerald,
In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo released by Japan's Defense Ministry, an injured USS Fitzgerald personnel is carried by U.S.
In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo released by Japan's 3rd Regional Coast Guard Headquarters, the damaged Philippine-registered
In this Saturday, June 17, 2017 file photo, the damaged USS Fitzgerald is seen near the U.S. Naval base in Yokosuka, southwest of Tokyo
In this Sunday, June 18, 2017 file photo, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, commander of the U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet, speaks during a press confer
TOKYO (AP) — A nighttime collision with a container ship off the coast of Japan killed seven U.S. sailors on the USS Fitzgerald and heavily damaged the Navy destroyer.
Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, the commander of the Navy's 7th Fleet, told reporters at the fleet's base in Yokosuka, Japan, that "our deepest sympathies are with the families of these sailors."
The cause of the early Saturday morning collision with the Philippine-flagged ACX Crystal is under investigation.
The Fitzgerald's captain, Cmdr. Bryce Benson, was airlifted off the ship with a head injury, as were two other crew members with minor injuries.