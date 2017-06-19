Israel reduces power supply to Hamas-ruled Gaza

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza's Hamas rulers say that Israel has begun to cut back already limited electricity supplies — a step that is expected to worsen the power crunch plaguing the seaside strip.

The decision comes at the request of the rival Palestinian government in the West Bank. President Mahmoud Abbas has told Israel he would reduce payments for Gaza's power.

Abbas, who lost control of Gaza to Hamas a decade ago, is trying to pressure the Islamic militant group to yield power.

Mohammed Thabet of the Gaza electricity distribution company says Israel on Monday cut its daily shipment of power from 120 megawatts to 112 megawatts.

He says that means residents will receive even less than the four hours of day of power they have been receiving recently.