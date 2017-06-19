Twenty six hurt after China Eastern Airlines flight caught in turbulence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – At least 26 people were left injured with fractures when a China Eastern Airlines flight from Paris to the southwestern Chinese city of Kunming hit turbulence on Saturday.

Passengers on the flight MU774 suffered bruises and fractures when a strong turbulence caused them to hit the overhead bins and were also hit by falling baggage, as posted by state news agency Xinhua.

"We felt strong turbulence twice and minor turbulence three times. The process lasted about 10 minutes," Xinhua quoted a passenger surnamed Zhang, as saying.

At least four of the injured are said to be in a serious condition.

According to the airline's Weibo account, it said it had arranged for relevant medical services for the flight’s passengers but did not confirm any details of the injuries.

This is the second incident the airline has encountered within a week. Previously on June 11, a China Eastern flight MU736 bound for Shanghai made an emergency landing back to Sydney when a hole emerged in one of the aircraft's engines.