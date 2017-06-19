Mali security minister: 4 jihadis killed in resort attack

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali's security minister says security forces have killed at least four extremists after an attack Sunday that left two people dead at a spot popular with foreigners.

Security Minister Salif Traore said Monday that forces pursued and killed the fourth attacker who had initially escaped. He said the situation is now under control at Campement Kangaba on the outskirts of Bamako.

Jihadis on Sunday afternoon attacked the hotel resort, yelling "Allah Akbar" and taking hostages. Authorities said more than 30 people managed to escape though at least two people were killed.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which took place amid the final week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Extremist violence, though once limited to Mali's north, has spread farther south in recent years.